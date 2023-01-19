1/20 Wonderland version update announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 00:00, 01/20 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. Online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

[Function Adjustment]

In the ranking match, if the match fails, it will be changed to have the chance to maintain the stars according to the performance of the team "having the chance to win the promotion" The hair color of Xiaobing - Koi · Qingbing decontamination is adjusted to streamer hair color

Balance adjustment

Slightly increased the movement speed of the simulated resentment black impermanence Slightly increased the damage of the first and second stages of the Simulated Grievance Black impermanence 2 skill After using the 2 skills, the backswing of the blade can move slowly

[Problem repair]