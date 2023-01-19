 Skip to content

激活: Activate update for 19 January 2023

Game experience optimization

Build 10357985 · Last edited by Wendy

Optimization content includes：

  1. Optimize cover UI and add quit game button.
  2. Add custom resolution function.
  3. Improve the problem of missing or wrong translation.
  4. Optimize the end game interface and add scoring.

