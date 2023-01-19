 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 19 January 2023

New Story Campaign: Ascension!

19 January 2023

Ascension Campaign

The first chapter of the Ascension Campaign is now playable!

Begin your journey to Mount Meru where a war rages between the demigods, Shesha and Garuda.

Garuda fights for freedom as he seeks to break the cycle of time by preventing Kaliyuga from ending. Shesha, the guardian of destiny, believes that Garuda's actions will bring death and ruin to the entire universe and strives to preserve the sacred cycle.

Pick a side or forge your own path as you fight to make your way to Mount Meru.

Will you be the one to bring balance to the universe? Or will you let it plunge into chaos? Ascend now and make that choice!

Balance Changes

Surpanakha
  • Blood Rain no longer heals Hero
  • Claw costs 1 Soma
  • Demonic Shriek no longer Pierces
  • Lash Out cost increased to 6
Arjuna
  • Vritra's Bane will hit all units of the same health
Bhishma
  • Kaundinya: Bhishma no longer benefits from One Man Army
Bheem
  • Two handed Stance cost increased to 6
  • Vrigodharam damage reduced to 5 and single smash
Duryodhana
  • Balaram's Blessing is now usable on the Hero
  • Sakthi Weapon: Deleted​
  • New Weapon added, Balachita: +1 damage when an ally dies.

Gameplay Changes

  • Casual and Ranked Duels have now been merged into one game mode.

The reason why we felt that this change was important was that while playing Casual Duels, it was possible for players who are new to the game to match against more experienced players which resulted in them losing badly. This leads to a poor experience for both the players. With this change we hope to bridge the gap between their Dharma rating in game and their actual skill level.

  • Challenging a friend no longer gives any rewards or experience.

While we were not very sure on making this change, we had to go with it because it was possible to exploit this game mode to level up Heroes and earn currency very quickly. We will look into how we can make challenging a friend more exciting but for now we are sticking with this change.

Bug Fixes:

  • Rewarded ads now correctly award gold when watched multiple times - gold rewards missed have been added to your account!
  • Apsara can no longer charm high-health units
  • Armour buffs/breaks immediately after unit deployment were causing issues
  • Weapon enhancement now correctly buffs weapon damage
  • Hero weapon properties now apply on opponent turn as well

That's all for now!
See you in game

  • Studio Sirah

