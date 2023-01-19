 Skip to content

《奇门遁甲》 update for 19 January 2023

2023.1.19.1 update

View all patches · Build 10357951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: When you play the nine-star game directly without playing the local Tiangan game tutorial after optimizing the new game, there is an error problem when you first play the nine-star game (after clicking the nine-star game, it is normal to click the deduction later)

