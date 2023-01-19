 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bogtavern update for 19 January 2023

Downdate - late, but it's here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10357932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First, the Updates:

[+] Added Support for 1440x900 Screens. Please tell me in case you got issues with your Screen Resolution and I will add that to the Settings!

[+] HINTS are enabled. You can turn them on in the Settings, or when starting a new Game. This is meant for all people who feel lost!
But: those HINTS might contain Spoiler!
(As a sidenote: if you want to reach one of the good endings, then just collect dolls and avoid all Red Texts till you got all of 'em!)

[+] Some Dialogues were slightly changed.

[+] New Achievements added!

[+] Music Volume got reduced by default - some said the Music was too good!

So what's next?
Currently the Text is getting spellchecked, so there is going to be another Update soon.
Furthermore I still do not have a Mailing List. That's mainly because if it was there, then I had no idea what to write since I'd like to consider this Game done.

And that means: it is time for the next.

Regardless: if you encounter any bugs, then shoot me a message!
Thank you for the amazing Support! <3
Thiemo

Changed files in this update

Depot 2200761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link