ME_iON update for 19 January 2023

RTX Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hay all this is a small update adding RTX support and a few other improvements to ME_iON

Patch notes
changed default weapon to the RPG
added lumen and RTX support
added the ability to change the keybinds for VOIP and the spray can in the settings

