RTX Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10357912 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 13:39:18 UTC by Wendy

hay all this is a small update adding RTX support and a few other improvements to ME_iON

Patch notes

changed default weapon to the RPG

added lumen and RTX support

added the ability to change the keybinds for VOIP and the spray can in the settings