Hi, gentlemen

"Lunar Mirror" is now officially launched on Steam EA!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1910790/Lunar_Mirror/

Lunar Mirror is a horror puzzle game with stunning elements. A sudden astronomical anomaly caused the students to disappear one after another, and a mysterious society that takes pleasure in love is quietly rising again, and what is your missing girlfriend's connection with them? With the deepening of the investigation, the history of the campus gradually surfaced, but the truth became more confusing...

Note: There is no English translate in the game,so buy carefully! ! !

Lunar Mirror: The Pavilion of Desire

"Mirror of the Moon: House of Desire" is a derivative work of "Mirror of the Moon", which mainly focuses on the content of the game. Interested players can pay attention to it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157680/Lunar_MirrorThe_Pavilion_of_Desire/

At last,I wish all gentlemen a happy Spring Festival