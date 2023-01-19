Update 1.2a

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 1.2

Bard skill tree

New, full skill tree was added to roleplay as a fantasy bard archetype. I always liked that archetype in fantasy, and I felt that it's quite rare and underrepresented in most games.

This skill tree will allow you to additionally buff your companions and yourself, and give a couple of useful combat abilities aswell. It also solves the problem of companion playstyle being quite passive, because before you had to mostly wait around, while your companions did all the work.

I've also added new ability for speech tree called regroup. It's similar to Shift+V combination on keyboard, but also will heal your companions.

Maestro's tomb

New dungeon was added, called Maestro's tomb. You can find it on the border of endless fields and enchanted forest zones. It's for higher level bard players, so entering it will require using some bard abilities, and it reward you with 2 new epic sets, specifically made for bards.

It also has a small story going through it, about a famous bard called Maestro, and his sad fate.

Fishing

Fishing was one of the most requested features for the game since day one, and I never got enough time to implement it. Now it's finally here. You can buy fishing pole from food merchants in first three zones, and start fishing wherever you want. I've added a bunch of fishing spots that will improve your catch, you can buy/craft and apply different lures, and there a couple of new recipes for cool new items in cooking, specifically made from fish. In future I want to possible tie a couple of achievements with fishing.

Hope you all have fun with it.

Other changes:

Nerfed radius increase for rain of arrows (with items and runes) because it become too large

Fixed a zone that was hard to explore in golden forest

Shaman event in the desert properly respawns now

Fixed bodies being removed on the arena

Fixed the bug with boss barrier in swamp dungeon

Fixed bug with infinte exp. points in dungeon mode

Scrolls of experience can be sold now

Fixed aoe increase for fireball

Modding improvements:

Added dialogue deletion button

You can now correctly add loot in created dungeons

Added a way to remove items after completing a quest through item removal list

Added a way to move/rotate selected objects in placement mode

Fixed few small other issues

Thank you for your support!

