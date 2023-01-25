Animaze v. 1.26.11853 - Sony Mocopi Integration - January Update

Greetings and Happy New Year!

We’ve prepared a nice small January Update with a few goodies to help you with vtubing at the start of this year:

we’ve added Sony Mocopi full body tracking that works out of the box with humanoid Animaze originals (including Personas), VRM and ReadyPlayerMe models.

we’ve added a Broadcast to Spout2 function on the three-dots menu of the Enable Virtual Camera, you don’t need to use the Dedicated Capture Window anymore just to use the Spout2 function.

we’ve removed the Shop from the Voice Effects gallery, which effectively removes the Voice Skins Alisha and Daniel from sale. Users that have already purchased the Voice Skins will be able to use them without restrictions.

we’ve added the one-time-payment option to the Upgrade Menu.

various fixes and improvements, including the issue with saving and loading forced symmetry options (the ones from Overrides tab).

we’ve updated the Animaze Editor to the latest engine code, getting a cumulative 3 months worth of improvements and minor bug fixes.

As always, we love to hear your feedback on Animaze! Tell us what you think on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy streaming with Animaze!