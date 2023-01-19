Update, Version 20230119

English

############Content##############

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable from 750 to 755. Alicia and Trump have additional dialogs in this part. You can ask some questions before preceding.)

[Oasis Teahouse]The room on the right side of the first floor is now accessible.

############System###############

Mission logs can now automatically change lines.

简体中文

############Content##############

【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量从750抵达了755. 艾丽西亚和川普在这段内容中有额外对话。你可在继续后续的内容前问一些问题。）

【绿洲茶馆】1楼右侧的房间现在可以进入。

############System###############

任务履历现在会自动换行。