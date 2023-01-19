23/01/19 Upadate

-Several UI improvements
-Improved Sprite Quality
-Add some puzzle hints for Day 3 night
-Ending problem sloved
-Several bug fixes
Gretel and Winslow's Mansion update for 19 January 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
