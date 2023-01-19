Update 1/19/2023

Bug Fixes
Damage display for Flail now shows correctly when you learn Weighted Swing
Damage display for Katana now shows correctly when you learn Ittō-ryū
Damage display for Shortsword now shows correctly when you learn Sting
Player walking speed will now properly reset after an Oslen Chapter 3 event
