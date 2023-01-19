 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 19 January 2023

Update 1/19/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10357453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Damage display for Flail now shows correctly when you learn Weighted Swing
Damage display for Katana now shows correctly when you learn Ittō-ryū
Damage display for Shortsword now shows correctly when you learn Sting
Player walking speed will now properly reset after an Oslen Chapter 3 event

