The Crackpet Show - 1.1.4 [Patch]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We are happy to report that we have successfully fixed most of the recently reported issues. We've spend some more time than usual to test everything, but as always, please keep sharing your feedback and we will help whenever needed.

Improved Steam cloud save

We know how frustrating it can be to lose your progress in the game. We have come up with a solution that should help in those rare instances where the sync between devices has not been handled properly.

Please make sure you have this feature enabled and let us know if you are still experiencing problems. We are very sorry about it. If you ever lose your progress, the best thing to do is to join our Discord (link at the bottom). Describe the problem and we'll find a way to restore what you've lost.

Meat Boys perk fixes

We've seen couple of reports about the game freezing both in the Campaign and Endless Mode, which was caused by the Meat Boys perk. You can now have as many summoned minions as you wish and the game should handle it smoothly!

"Reconnect the controller" issue fixed

It affected mostly the co-op mode, now if you accidentally disconnect the controller, you should be able to continue your run without any issues.

Added Thai language support

Now players from Thailand can enjoy the most bizarre TV show in their mother tongue!

With this update we also took a look into Cockroach the Builder, Turret Gun and My Turret combination.

Take a look at the full list of changes:

1.1.4 Changelog

Fixes

Added the Thai language support

Improved cloud save management

Fixed My Turret bug when shooting with Turret Gun bullets

Fixed occasional game freezes when using Meat Boys perk

Fixed game freeze when reconnecting the controller

Fixed game freeze when one-shooting Cocrouch the Builder boss

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your feedback!

