Milling machine simulator update for 19 January 2023

Release 1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • new feed unit can be set in settings
  • material type information on product/workpiece items in grid view
  • material type information on tool card

Fixed

  • prevent of closing the step window in tutorial
  • general bug fixes

