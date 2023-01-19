Weekly Update 348: Economy Update

Hello Community!

With the release of Gloria Victis getting closer every day, our team is hard at work to bring changes that will make the game more enjoyable and rewarding.

This week we are presenting you with a batch of changes in the economy and quality of life connected to economic systems that will bring more meaning to activities found in Gloria Victis.

We would also want to announce, that this week, on Saturday at 20:30 UTC +1, we will be recording a release trailer for Gloria Victis, thanks to the help of our Community member Komodor. Please join us on this day on a special server that will be launched for the purpose of recording the trailer. For more information please contact Coragon#2441 via Discord.

_The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Komodor, Jorwet and Tarzan_Moist – check your Ambers!_

Changelog v.0.9.9.9.0 Beta

Contribution Points from Nation Points

We have added a feature that will reward players with additional Contribution Points for donating their Nation Points to a guild. This change should make taking up PvP activities more rewarding, and let PvP-oriented players earn by doing their favorite activities. We hope this change will also encourage players to join guilds to gain the full benefits of the Nation Points system, and get to see how being a part of a guild enriches the experience of playing Gloria Victis.

Reworked Glory System

The Glory System has been reworked, granting better rewards for sieges and fighting for locations. The new system will also reward players with scoreboard points in a more intuitive way similar to the Nation Points system and will reward them for more activities that help the nation during the siege like destroying siege equipment or killing NPCs.

Moreover, this change will encourage players to fight to the very last second, as the defeated side will also have a chance of getting a good reward for putting up a heroic defense or an attack!

The points gained for killing NPCs, and destroying siege equipment and buildings have diminishing added to them, in order to make sure that players don’t exploit them to achieve higher places in the siege scoreboards.

New Rewards for the Sieges!

With the introduction of the new Glory and siege scoreboard systems, we are also adding a Contribution Points reward for scoring during a siege. From now on, at the end of a siege players will receive a reward based on their efficiency on the battlefield, as the reward will be increased based on the score. We believe, that this change will make sieges more worthwhile not only for the winners but also for the losing side, as good performance on a lost siege can still be rewarding to these players.

Together with this change, we are upgrading the rewards for siege events. From now on, the rewards for active participation will be changed as follows:

3 stars: from 40 to 100 CP

2 stars: from 15 to 40 CP

Changes in the Auction House

This week we are changing the rules of listing items for sale at the Auction House. From now on, the market fee will be paid only if an item is sold. This change should make putting up expensive items for sale less risky as if an item fails to sell the owner will not be charged. Together with this change, we are also unifying the duration of all auctions to 30 days.

We believe that these changes will make the Auction House more accessible for players, bringing more offers and better pricing of items!

We are also bringing back the option of selling damaged items on the market, as the recent changes made this type of auction viable again and safe for the games’ economy. The damaged equipment will charge a doubled fee, which makes sure that the games’ economy will not be broken, while still offering an easier way to sell looted items.

Reworked rewards for Valley of Death Tournament

We have replaced Contribution Points rewards with a new exclusive currency — Valley of Death Tokens as a reward for the Valley of Death Tournaments. This change enables us to provide better rewards and offer unique deals that can be only bought using the new currency.

We believe that this change will make Valley of Death Tournaments an even more important part of the gameplay for all skill groups bringing more skillful and competitive gameplay to these events!

The new currency can be used to buy items from a Valley of Death Merchant that can be found at the centers of Baalhammon, Mereley, and Dunfen.

Ragdolls!

In order to make the combat feel more rewarding, we are adding the ragdoll effect to slain enemies. This change should improve the visual aspect of combat and increase the immersion of the game.

This week ragdolls have been added to players and human NPCs, while we are working on applying this system to animals and monsters. We believe that this feature will improve the feeling of reward upon killing enemies in battle!

Make sure to share your best ragdoll finisher gifs and videos with us!

Changes in the "Away from home" debuff

Based on the feedback from our Community, we have changed the "Away from home” debuff. From now on it will stack to a max of 73 seconds instead of 118 seconds. This change should let for more dynamic fights to happen even if a nation is attacking locations far from its homeland territory.

But, because of "Away from home" being nerfed, from now on extended stays at other nations’ one-sided non-loot will result in a “Lion’s Den” debuff being applied.

This debuff will slowly reduce max health, max stamina, and total damage by 0.5% over time ticking each minute giving more stacks the longer players can stay in the one-sided non-loot of another Nation. The maximum value of the debuff is 30%, which is achieved after staying in the enemy's one-sided non-loot for an hour.

Leaving the one-sided non-loot zone of the enemy Nation will automatically disable the debuff, however, coming back to this zone after a short period of time will result in the debuff being enabled again with the appropriate amount of stacks.

While our Underdog system works with the margin of days of imbalance, we believe there's a need to make sure extended "camping" on the last zones of weaker Nations' needs to come with a risk that expands over time.

We believe that this change won't block such content, but make sure it will get harder for attackers over time, giving the weaker nation a chance to fight back. We will be monitoring the situation on the map and apply changes to this new system in the following weeks based on our Community feedback.

Changes in the cost of using the logistician

We are introducing back the gold sink connected with using the logistician’s transport feature. We have adjusted the values based on the feedback we have received in recent days and made them significantly lower than it was in their previous form.

Here you can see the comparison of the values between the first iteration, the current value, and the new value, that we are going to introduce today:

Price for “jumping” 4 links:

— 1st iteration: 5 silver 20 iron

— Currently on the server: 2 silver 60 iron

— After today’s patch: 3 silver 40 iron

We believe that this change is important for the overall economy of the game, as the increase in rewards that we have implemented in recent weeks will fully compensate for this change.

Changes in Contribution Points gain from events

With today’s patch, as mentioned above, we have reworked the Glory and Contribution Systems. From now on, Contribution Points are more of a PvP currency, therefore, we have decided to adjust their gain from events around the map.

From now on:

— Fully PvE events (i.e Frontier Pass) will no longer reward players with Contribution Points

— PvE/PvP events (i.e Catacombs) will still reward players with Contribution Points but the amount has been reduced.

This change was much needed in order to balance out the Contribution Points system, and we believe that gaining more Contribution Points from PvP activities will enable PvP-oriented players to earn while performing their favorite activities.

Video Showcase

In recent weeks we have been making many changes in the combat system of Gloria Victis. We are happy to see many great fights taking place all over the map and decided to share some of them with all of you. We would like to thank the authors of the videos and reward them, as usual, with 2000 Ambers:

Kilbo Jilbo, for showing his amazing skills in an outnumbered fight!



Kae, for an amazing video from a skirmish on the Order of the Original Faith’s Keep island!



Quality of Life

— Added new sounds that will play once a player opens or closes a chest

— Added a new level design path around Norfolk, that should make running around the castle much more convenient.

— Adjusted health and reductions of NPCs in order to prevent them from being one-hit after the damage changes made in the last week’s update.

— Adjusted the damage of bows against NPCs to balance it with the changes in NPC’s health and reductions.

— Added +0 crafting stations to the centers of Mereley, Dunfen, and Baalhammon in order to make it easier for players to craft basic items.

— Increased the limit of Contribution Points and adjusted the Glory Shop prices to the changes from today’s update.

— Contribution Points owned by players have been multiplied by 1.25 to adjust them to the new Glory Shop prices.

— We have added blood of the beast, bandages, and monastic wine/mead to the Glory Shop

— The drop rate of magnetite and blood of the beast from animals and monsters has been adjusted. From now on magnetite will only drop from Old Giants.

— Adjusted the Glory Level requirements for certain items in the Glory Shop, to adjust the level requirements to the new system.

— Frontier Guards’ and Champion Guilds’ Token exchange events have been converted into a shop. Talk to the representatives that stand by the Questboards to exchange the tokens for rewards.

— Added a “Champions Guild Messenger” event that will show in a few places in the middle of the map. This event lets players refresh their Champions Guild Tokens decay timers.

— Added new interactive training dummies to certain locations in the Capitals and arena. The new dummies will move accordingly to the damage strength and direction of the attack.

Fixes

— From now on if nobody finishes the interaction with the last chest in the Frontier Pass event in one minute, the event will automatically end, granting the rewards to all the participants.

— Fixed the height of spawns on the Valley of Death Tournament map in order for players not to take damage after jumping down from the spawn.

— Fixed issue causing IS to not load properly in some cases.

— Fixed issues with horse riding animations

— Fixed a memory leak connected to the guilds’ UI

— Fixed bug of powerbar that could lead to a false calculation of hold time and unwanted light/strong attacks

— Adjusted the tags of the guild deactivation to guild activity.

Winners of the “Tell Your Story” Discord Contest

First of all, we would like to thank all the Community members that have submitted a story for the contest. We had a lot of fun reading the stories and it’s been really hard to pick the ones that will become a part of the game as lore monuments!

Please be sure, that even if your story has not been selected to become an in-game monument there will still be a chance of winning a prize of Ambers if we decide to quote them in a changelog or as a part of our Facebook/Twitter posts!

All the stories can be read here (https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1053343211969577030), and now, without any further ado let’s get to announcing the winner!

We have decided to reward the following players:

Komodor, for his poem about the Fall of Rodrock: https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1061055350545063936

Alpacus, for his “Volcano Journal”: https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1060757777515020288

Player Harzarck, for his amazing “A Templar’s Route” series!

https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1059305359052898384

Coragon#2441 will be contacting the above-mentioned players in the upcoming days to sort out the details of the reward.

We would also like to make an honorable mention to Sorven, and reward him with 200 ambers for his “The Legend of Naked Santa”.

https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1053354303240274059

Once again, a big thank you and congratulations to all who participated!