Patch Notes 1/19

Bug fixes:

Another overhaul of the enemies, this one a bit more handpicked SHOULD be better now, let me know if you see anything eggregious. Feedback on difficulty in general is appreciated.

fixed issue where "if it dies" effects didn't work if they destroyed a leader.

Gameplay Changes:

slightly changed the cost formula to make 10+ cost cards less expensive.

made some effects slightly more expensive, particularly "discard(x) do y(x)" effects.

made resurrect effects more common.

Features:

Press shift to see numbers over graveyards to see how many cards are in them. Added a setting to have this visible by default.

Gameplay Changes:

Transformed units now retain all positive stat boosts upon being transformed