Celebrating Steam release! Beginner Support Campaign Starts!

Thank you for playing Alchemia Story.

Alchemia Story has been released on Steam on February 22, 2023.

We're having a Beginner Support Campaign to celebrate AS release on Steam!

The campaign includes increased drop rates and a Login Bonus where you can get up to 600 Gems and many other useful items!

We will be giving away items to thank everyone who had added AS to their wishlist.

We hope you will contune enjoying Alchemia Story!

Wishlist Present

Receiving period

Start: 2023/2/23 (Thu) 0:00

End: 2023/3/8 (Wed) 23:59

Gift Details

・Gems×500

・Aurora Potato×1

・Luxury EXP Potato×1

・Luxury Hunting Potato×1

・Luxury Gold Potato×1

・Ability Armor BOX×1

・L Fest LR Gacha Tix×1

Beginner Support

Start: 2023/2/22 (Wed) 18:00

End: 2023/3/8 (Wed) 13:59

Event Details

・Dropping Zells from Zell dungeon (6000⇒10000Zell) up!

・Chance to get an Enhanced Sword at the Enhanced Sword Dungeon is doubled!

(Chance to roll the drop items again doubled)

・Gear Enhancement Big Success Rate x3!!

Beginner Support Login Bonus

Get Beginner Support Login Bonus from February 23!

Log in to the game once a day during the period and get great items, such as Gems

Start: 2023/2/23 (Thu) 0:00

End: 2023/3/8 (Wed) 23:59

[table][tr][th]Day[/th][th]Prizes[/th][/tr][tr][td]1[/td][td]Brave Medicine×1

Tough Medicine×1

Elemental Attack Medicine×1

Resistance Medicine×1

Surpassing Medicine×1[/td][/tr][tr][td]2[/td][td]Gems×200[/td][/tr][tr][td]3[/td][td]EXP Potato×1

Golden Potato×1

Hunting Potato×1[/td][/tr][tr][td]4[/td][td]Gold Ingot×10[/td][/tr][tr][td]5[/td][td]Vulcanus Smelted Stone×2[/td][/tr][tr][td]6[/td][td]Gems×200[/td][/tr][tr][td]7[/td][td]Luxury EXP Potato×1

Luxury Gold Potato×1

Luxury Hunting Potato×1[/td][/tr][tr][td]8[/td][td]Area Boss Ticket×100[/td][/tr][tr][td]9[/td][td]Animal Mount BOX×1[/td][/tr][tr][td]10[/td][td]Gems×200[/td][/tr][/table]

Animal Mount BOX

If you use "Animal Mount BOX", you can get 1 of the following.

[table][tr][th]Item[/th][th]Amount[/th][/tr][tr][td]Kitsune Flute[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Cat Flute[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Brown Shiba Whistle[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Black Shiba Whistle[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]Goma Shiba Whistle[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][tr][td]White Shiba Whistle[/td][td]1[/td][/tr][/table]



[Kitsune Flute]