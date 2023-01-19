-Updated visuals in locations: "Dimension L-001, old complex.
-Improved optimization.
-Added ray-tracing.
-Added inventory, for more convenient use of items.
-New story elements continue to be implemented.
-Changed textures of most of the entities.
-Introduced new, more realistic animations.
-Embient in some locations.
-Introduced new sounds.
-Flashlight item now requires energy.
-Added batteries for flashlight, which the player can find on locations.
-Added ability to switch flashlight off.
-Changed some of the UI.
-Changed gameplay design of L-001 and old complex for the better.
-Improved enemy AI.
-Added dynamic lighting from lamps, candles, etc.
-Corrected non-critical bugs.
-Also many more things.
Полигон Реальности Beta update for 19 January 2023
Update beta v1.2.2
-Updated visuals in locations: "Dimension L-001, old complex.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update