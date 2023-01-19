Update beta v1.2.2

-Updated visuals in locations: "Dimension L-001, old complex.

-Improved optimization.

-Added ray-tracing.

-Added inventory, for more convenient use of items.

-New story elements continue to be implemented.

-Changed textures of most of the entities.

-Introduced new, more realistic animations.

-Embient in some locations.

-Introduced new sounds.

-Flashlight item now requires energy.

-Added batteries for flashlight, which the player can find on locations.

-Added ability to switch flashlight off.

-Changed some of the UI.

-Changed gameplay design of L-001 and old complex for the better.

-Improved enemy AI.

-Added dynamic lighting from lamps, candles, etc.

-Corrected non-critical bugs.

-Also many more things.