Shing! version 2.0.1

Hey All!

We are in the process of Steam Deck verification, which is why we are adding some new updates to the game. Keep your fingers crossed, for the green mark we would like to achieve!

Improved text readability in some parts of UI

Videos on some Proton versions now display properly

Video and Controls settings do not sync via Steam Cloud anymore (some users may experience a complete reset of video settings and button bindings)

As always - patch notes are available here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1103730/discussions/0/2923353981937579918/