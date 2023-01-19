Update notes for v0.0.6

Players age, they get old, they retire

At the end of each season, older players (late thirties) will retire as they age. With age also brings a gradual decline in skill level over time.

Youth players added to squad

As players are getting older and dropping out from retirement, younger players are added to the squad. Currently this just happens to replace those lost through retirement.

New French and Scottish club season mode

Play with Glasgow Green or Paris in their respective domestic tournaments.

News screen

With players retiring and new players joining, seemed necessary to have a screen to report these updates. Also, when players return from injury/suspension it'll be announced here.