Update notes for v0.0.6

Players age, they get old, they retire
At the end of each season, older players (late thirties) will retire as they age. With age also brings a gradual decline in skill level over time.
Youth players added to squad
As players are getting older and dropping out from retirement, younger players are added to the squad. Currently this just happens to replace those lost through retirement.
New French and Scottish club season mode
Play with Glasgow Green or Paris in their respective domestic tournaments.
News screen
With players retiring and new players joining, seemed necessary to have a screen to report these updates. Also, when players return from injury/suspension it'll be announced here.
Changed files in this update