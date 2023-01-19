 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 19 January 2023

Bug fixes and new ticket system

Share · View all patches · Build 10357002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be moving to a new ticket system since the Epic games system lacked the ability to easily share videos and images. Chat is usable in contact.uuvana.com

We also want to clarify that the big update we discussed in the last Devlog is not finished and will not be released with this Asian server Wipe/progression reset.

  • Disabled snow gun since the Christmas event has ended
  • Added links to the new chat system where previous ticket forms were
  • Improved house cheat prevention to prevent accidental house destruction

Changed files in this update

