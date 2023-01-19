0.82b Update and paused update during Chinese New Year

Fix can not hover the last skill issue Fix disconnected player not disappearing issue Adjust playername distance Add Discord entry point

We will stop updating during the Chinese new year, there still many things we will delivery and many future iterations on unbalanced values, but anyway, see it next year.



For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here