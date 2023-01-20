Fighters, the Lunar New Year event has begun!

The Old man in a white robe has reappeared in many settlements! Again, he told the story that if you appease the elemental spirits, you can get not only their location and favor but also a reward. Complete this Old man's quests to appease five Elemental Spirits and earn themed weapon skins! All tasks can only be completed once. Also, in exchange for fillers of each of the colors, you can get a can of special paint that reacts to your weapon shots! In addition, you will be rewarded with holiday snacks for completing quests in the game.

Special holiday packs have been added in the in-game store, which contain not only snacks and paint but also a special mask for the character.

The event will last until January 28 00:00 UTC, after which fillers will no longer appear in the game and you will have time to complete all the tasks of the Old man.

Servers stopped for maintenance, update client of the game.