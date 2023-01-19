Spanish Translation Now Available!

Hello Everybody!

Spanish is now available in the base build! Aarón Acencio has very kindly and professionally translated the entire game, UI, and credits! You will now be prompted to select your language when you first boot the game up but can change anytime from the preferences menu as well.

I have also updated the version of Ren'Py that Queen Beast runs on as users were reporting issues with the previous issue on Steam Deck. If you want to play the game on Steam Deck, you no longer have to use an alternate branch!

Previous save files may not be compatible with this version of the game

I have two solutions for people who are currently in the process of playing:

The previous build of the game is available as a beta branch. You can access it by right clicking on the game in your library > Properties> Betas> OldBuild1.2. Your old saves will work on this branch :D

As Queen Beast is a linear game, you can also Ctrl/Skip to the previous place you were at, by selecting "Skip Unread Text" in the preferences.

I have also drawn some cute chibis for the menus ' v'!





Thanks kindly and until next time