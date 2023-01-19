New Region Frigya Lowlands Major Update v0.2

Added
- Frigya Lowlands as 2nd Region.
- 2 new Main Dungeons and 2 new bosses.
- 1 new cave and 1 new mine.
- New enemies.
- Tier II armors and Tier II weapons.
- New unique weapons and a new unique weapon crafting bench in dungeons.
- "Return Altar" building and Hearthrune mechanic. Players can now teleport back to this stone with a 10 minutes cooldown.
- New journal pages.
- Rest areas in dungeons.
- New materials.
- Cloud saving.
Changes
- Exit portals are now removed from the end of the instances.
- Bosses will no longer drop unique weapons. Instead they will drop a specific material that can be used for unique weapon crafting.
- Drop rates for various materials have been changed.
- Mob balancing.
Fixes
- Mobs will become immune while walking back to their original location after stopping their chase after the player.
- Repairing a mine will now give experience to every player in the session.
Changed files in this update