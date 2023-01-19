 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 19 January 2023

New Region Frigya Lowlands Major Update v0.2

Build 10356751

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Frigya Lowlands as 2nd Region.
  • 2 new Main Dungeons and 2 new bosses.
  • 1 new cave and 1 new mine.
  • New enemies.
  • Tier II armors and Tier II weapons.
  • New unique weapons and a new unique weapon crafting bench in dungeons.
  • "Return Altar" building and Hearthrune mechanic. Players can now teleport back to this stone with a 10 minutes cooldown.
  • New journal pages.
  • Rest areas in dungeons.
  • New materials.
  • Cloud saving.

Changes

  • Exit portals are now removed from the end of the instances.
  • Bosses will no longer drop unique weapons. Instead they will drop a specific material that can be used for unique weapon crafting.
  • Drop rates for various materials have been changed.
  • Mob balancing.

Fixes

  • Mobs will become immune while walking back to their original location after stopping their chase after the player.
  • Repairing a mine will now give experience to every player in the session.

