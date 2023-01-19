Rollforward, rollback. (v1.20 patch notes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10356706 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Xross Dreams v1.20 Patch Notes:

Memory management for sounds again, again, again.

The Problem Sounds now only attempt to play instead of playing. This is a very toxic solution to a very stupid problem. It also guarantees no crashes from those situations ever again.

This is a very toxic solution to a very stupid problem. It also guarantees no crashes from those situations ever again. The Set Inputs screen in School lightens the background for keyboard users. So you can see the prompts, now.

So you can see the prompts, now. Keyboard mapping in School updates every frame instead of just frames where you are pressing a single button. This fixes some weird problems where you had to hold the direction to pick a seat, and so on.

This fixes some weird problems where you had to hold the direction to pick a seat, and so on. Selecting a Dreamer in School has a brief input lockout period. This prevents accidental double-clicks, which were rather regular occurences on keyboard

This prevents accidental double-clicks, which were rather regular occurences on keyboard You can no longer select Random Dreamers in the Finale Plot. This fixes several bugs at the cost of requiring you to be decisive when it matters most.

This fixes several bugs at the cost of requiring you to be decisive when it matters most. Memory management fixes for plot cutscenes. Fixes weird crashes during plot cutscenes.

Fixes weird crashes during plot cutscenes. Online menus now properly scale with resolution.

Life/death statuses resynchronize when you load state online. There were specific ways to KO opponents who should still have been alive, if you hit them at specific times in specific ways during a series of online rollbacks.

There were specific ways to KO opponents who should still have been alive, if you hit them at specific times in specific ways during a series of online rollbacks. Rollforward calculations cleaned up. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online. Technical details: When you attack somebody online, the startup of the attack is modified relative to the lag differential at the time. This wasn't being applied as comprehensively as it could have been before, resulting in slight attack timing differences for Dreamers that can spam quick attacks, like Hive. When I tested this, I got frame-perfect timing every time when attacking opponents online. This might be the fix that fixes everything.

There is still a noticeable lag spike during a Down/KO cutscene online. It shouldn't affect gameplay, but I'll make it prettier once I'm sure the desync problems are done for.

Thank you for your patience.