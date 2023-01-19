Update V0.0.0.8

-
Fixed an issue where people would strike after running out of food in the pantry
Fixed an issue where disciple could still help the battle list after death
Fixed an issue where a non-existent talisman would be equipped in certain situations leading to a placeholder
Signs indicating that some buildings have stopped working were added
Increase the ability of disciples to break out of the jam
Fixed disciples bungee jumping on cliffs
7, change the shortcut, esc to exit the current window if there is no current window will open the menu, space change to pause, cancel the pause shortcut keys
Fixed the problem of doubling the efficiency of the building
Fixed the issue of assigning discipline when the realm is full
Temporarily blocked the prompt of disciple getting contribution
Fixed the problem of continuing to practice when the realm is full
Fixed the problem of continuing to take up training tasks when the realm is full or needs to be broken
Fixed negative effects not taking effect after durability reduction
14, Science and technology tree open 500 years Nirvana and spirit flower formula
Added the function of upgrading Juyingge to recruit high-quality students with higher probability
Optimized disciple inventory to recruit more disciples with orange characteristics
Adjust the attribute bonus of elder position
The Foreign Affairs Hall adds the redemption option of Elixir formula
Fixed some item descriptions
Changed some skill ICONS
Fixed a Bug where group boosts only apply to themselves
The maximum number of skills that disciples can learn has been raised
Adjust monster attributes
