PAINT WARFARE FRIENDS & GAMEMODES UPDATE (1.9)

_Hello!

From this point on, I'm making weekly mega updates. Let me know in the discord if you have any feedback/ suggestions!_

Paint Warfare With Friends!

The top-voted feature this week was for more systems to play with friends.

Since introducing MMR-based matchmaking, I unintentionally made it difficult to play with your friends. You can now directly join your friend's games Esc —> Get Lobby Code

Copy the code & send it over to your friend

They can paste it in here ^ :)



Added private lobbies

Huge Gamemode Improvements

I've made some huge improvements to both Teams & FFA

FFA

Added match timers

Added a game-end leaderboard & a score bonus multiplier based on the final standings

Teams

Added match timers

Huge polish & QoL improvements to the mode

Added a game-end leaderboard and win/lose

Turret Ability

I made a new ability that makes you rethink the way you play.





With this ability, you can place up to 3 paintball turrets at once, but you have to get a kill before placing each one.

The turrets can be destroyed by enemies with one shot. All of your turrets are destroyed if you die.

I'm excited to see how this will open up new gameplay opportunities with people hiding turrets in funny places, dropping turrets from the sky, or taking control of entire sectors of the map in Team Deathmatch.

Other