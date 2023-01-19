Land of the Vikings 0.7.1 Patch Notes

Hello Jarls!

With our new update, we added new tutorials for new players, made many improvements and fixed bugs.

Fixed the bug of villagers appearing dead in the tavern.

Fixed the error that I could not find materials in Tailor and Blacksmith.

Coal will now be used for heating in homes.

There will be four new events.

There will be x10 game time speed.

There will be an option to stop production for mines and production buildings.

Stone rate increased by 25%.

Ship durability increased by 50%.

After this update, we will give our full attention to our big "Editor Update". We will be sharing exciting new details about this very soon.