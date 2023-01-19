[Update] Ver. 1.1.2

It has been updated to Ver. 1.1.2.
The contents are as follows:
--- Additional Functions ---
-
Layout Tool: Added special formats showing status changes when purchasing equipment in the store.
selectshopitemequipstatus[x], selectshopitemequipstatus[x][y]
If you use the above special formats when selecting an item in the store, the status after equipping will be displayed. (If the item is unequipable or unchanged, nothing will be displayed.)
-
Added "Basic Max Damage/Recovery Amount" to the "Rules and Operations > Game System Definition" section of the Game Definition.
-
The following parameters have been added to the Database that increase or decrease the "Basic Max Damage/Recovery Amount".
- "Max Damage/Recovery Amount" of "Items > Change Elements > Equipment Item Settings"
- "Max Damage/Recovery Amount" of "State Definition > Influence of State Change > Influence on Battles"
The final Max Damage/Recovery is the sum of the Basic Max Damage/Recovery, the Equipment Max Damage/Recovery, and the State Max Damage/Recovery.
- In the asset picker, the properties of the selected resource are now hidden.
--- Bug Fixes ---
[Layout Tool]
- Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to be displaced when using an animation that changes scale when specifying an offset for the cursor.
[Battles]
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a rare exception when a monster fought back.
-
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the granting message to appear in two separate turns when the states were granted all at once.
-
Fixed a bug in which when another state was added to an already granted state, the message for the already granted state was also displayed.
[Events]
-
Fixed a bug in the event sheet that prevented movement from being completed when conflicting walks, such as "forward" and "backward," were initiated simultaneously using parallel sheets.
After this version, the last issued walk command will have priority.
-
Fixed a bug where when changing the event sheet, walking using the "Movement Pattern" executed in the previous sheet was not immediately interrupted, but moved slightly and/or motion was not reflected.
-
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect speech bubble height values for stamps that use "Accurate Collision".
-
Fixed a bug where adding a new member to the party while a cast member was in KO state would not update the party train.
-
Fixed a bug in the "nth Status in the Party" of the "Advanced Variable Box Operation" event panel that caused an exception when assigning a variable to an index.
[Database]
-
Fixed a bug where the options column in Database > Casts > Battle Action AI was getting narrower each time the asset picker was opened.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the Database menu from opening in some cases under certain conditions.
[Map Editor]
- Fixed a bug that caused event collisions that existed on the map specified in the map view (shown with the camera directly above) in the dialog for moving locations, etc., to appear on the map currently being edited.
[Game Engine]
-
Fixed a bug in Map Settings > Rendering Settings where the shadow cascade related settings for the map were not being reflected in the game.
-
Fixed a bug where repeatedly pressing the jump button while walking would cause the next jump to be made before the player had fully landed.
We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".
