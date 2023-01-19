[Update] Ver. 1.1.2

It has been updated to Ver. 1.1.2.

The contents are as follows:

The following parameters have been added to the Database that increase or decrease the "Basic Max Damage/Recovery Amount". - "Max Damage/Recovery Amount" of "Items > Change Elements > Equipment Item Settings" - "Max Damage/Recovery Amount" of "State Definition > Influence of State Change > Influence on Battles"

Added "Basic Max Damage/Recovery Amount" to the "Rules and Operations > Game System Definition" section of the Game Definition.

Layout Tool: Added special formats showing status changes when purchasing equipment in the store. selectshopitemequipstatus[x], selectshopitemequipstatus[x][y] If you use the above special formats when selecting an item in the store, the status after equipping will be displayed. (If the item is unequipable or unchanged, nothing will be displayed.)

The final Max Damage/Recovery is the sum of the Basic Max Damage/Recovery, the Equipment Max Damage/Recovery, and the State Max Damage/Recovery.

[Layout Tool]

[Battles]

Fixed a bug in which when another state was added to an already granted state, the message for the already granted state was also displayed.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the granting message to appear in two separate turns when the states were granted all at once.

Fixed a bug that could cause a rare exception when a monster fought back.

[Events]

Fixed a bug in the event sheet that prevented movement from being completed when conflicting walks, such as "forward" and "backward," were initiated simultaneously using parallel sheets.

After this version, the last issued walk command will have priority.

Fixed a bug where when changing the event sheet, walking using the "Movement Pattern" executed in the previous sheet was not immediately interrupted, but moved slightly and/or motion was not reflected.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect speech bubble height values for stamps that use "Accurate Collision".

Fixed a bug where adding a new member to the party while a cast member was in KO state would not update the party train.