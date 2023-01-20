Patch v1.0.7 brings among various minor fixes and improvements, which you can read below, brand new achievement icons! They were all created by our talented intern and we jope you'll enjoy them as much as we do. She is currently working on the next set, so expect the next update to bring a set of new achievements for you all to collect.

Cool new achievement icons!

Added particle effect to spellbook pickup

Added particle effect to opening chest

Added option to abandon YOLO runs

Added quit game dialog when pressing ESC in main menu

Reduced volume of windling sound effects

Reduced volume of trap sound effects

Fixed reach of invisible enemies wasn't hidden

Fixed tooltips weren't always closed correctly

Fixed enemy sleep marker animations

Fixed button highlighting gets stuck sometimes

Fixed Null Pointer Exception when turn effects cancel each other

Thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!