Kevin's Path to Wizdom update for 20 January 2023

Patch v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10356416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.7 brings among various minor fixes and improvements, which you can read below, brand new achievement icons! They were all created by our talented intern and we jope you'll enjoy them as much as we do. She is currently working on the next set, so expect the next update to bring a set of new achievements for you all to collect.

  • Cool new achievement icons!
  • Added particle effect to spellbook pickup
  • Added particle effect to opening chest
  • Added option to abandon YOLO runs
  • Added quit game dialog when pressing ESC in main menu
  • Reduced volume of windling sound effects
  • Reduced volume of trap sound effects
  • Fixed reach of invisible enemies wasn't hidden
  • Fixed tooltips weren't always closed correctly
  • Fixed enemy sleep marker animations
  • Fixed button highlighting gets stuck sometimes
  • Fixed Null Pointer Exception when turn effects cancel each other

Thanks for reading and as always, if you want to be more involved with the development, or just to hang out, come have a chat with us on our Discord server!

