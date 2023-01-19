 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 19 January 2023

[Notice] In-game Known Issues

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We have internally found several in-game issues after January 19th Update.

Further details are as follows:

[Issue]
▶ Equip ‘Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] PKG (Dhana)’ → Some Skill Objects / Skill Effects Not Properly Appeared.
▶ Transmission - Akashic Record [Rate UP - Lucy] Banner - Spelling Mistake (Chinese)

[Fix]
Those Issues have ALREADY been fixed.
Please restart our game again. (Exit the game and Access the game again)

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,
and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
