[Notice] In-game Known Issues

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally found several in-game issues after January 19th Update.

Further details are as follows:

[Issue]

▶ Equip ‘Possession Equalizer [Snow Flower] PKG (Dhana)’ → Some Skill Objects / Skill Effects Not Properly Appeared.

▶ Transmission - Akashic Record [Rate UP - Lucy] Banner - Spelling Mistake (Chinese)

[Fix]

Those Issues have ALREADY been fixed.

Please restart our game again. (Exit the game and Access the game again)

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,

and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.