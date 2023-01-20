Minor Update 1.0.8r278

Fixes
Fixed Energy Lance
Corrected several sounds that did not respect volume settings
Known Issues
Crit and Marcus' ult still play sound when muted. Will be fixed in the next update.
Changed files in this update