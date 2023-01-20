 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CounterAttack update for 20 January 2023

Minor Update 1.0.8r278

Share · View all patches · Build 10356378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
Fixed Energy Lance
Corrected several sounds that did not respect volume settings

Known Issues
Crit and Marcus' ult still play sound when muted. Will be fixed in the next update.

Changed files in this update

CounterAttack Windows Depot 451601
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Mac Depot 451602
  • Loading history…
CounterAttack Linux Depot 451603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link