Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98872

Bug fixes and updates
- The variant of the skill selected by the player will now be saved.
- Fixed the bug that the item [spring] has no effect after the client inherits the character.
- Fixed a bug where giant characters could not jump under platforms.
