Portal Dungeon update for 19 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98872

Bug fixes and updates

  • The variant of the skill selected by the player will now be saved.
  • Fixed the bug that the item [spring] has no effect after the client inherits the character.
  • Fixed a bug where giant characters could not jump under platforms.

