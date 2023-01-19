Territory – Alpha 5.41 – Move Furniture and Decay

Added
Furniture Moving
- Buildpart furniture such as farm planters, chests, campfires, candles, lanterns etc. can now also be moved with world item move (default key is mouse wheel click). Base buildparts such as foundations, walls etc cannot be moved like this, they need to be dismantled with a hammer and rebuilt.
Changed
Stack and Decay
- All consumable items can now stack. A stack of a consumable item such as raw meat will decay at the same time as the first item in the stack, which means if you have an older stack and add a fresh item to the stack it takes on the stacks decay time so be careful which items you are stacking together. It is too complicated and resource intensive to have the stacks keeping track of each item and it’s decay time. Rust removed decay because of this reason so this is the trade off in order to have both decay and stacking for these consumable items. Keen to hear feedback and ideas on this.
- Apple now satiates some more
- Coin now stacks 1000
Known Issue
- Sometimes the primitive bow can bug out and arrows won’t spawn to be collected. For now if this happens just drop the bow on the ground and pick it back up.
