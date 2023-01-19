Update 23.01.19 now available!

Update 23.01.19 changes:
- A new questline with Adrianna, which starts when you talk with her in the bar of Calterburry after Adrianna's first CG scene, Elly's second scene (after the events with the Luminous Order) and after you supported Varea for the throne of Amagal.
- New full body CGs for Queen Jeanne Apelia of Begus, the Magicspirit, Varea, and the maid Louise. (Can be seen when you talk with the character, or via the CG room)
- In the CG room, next to the "Scene" icon, is now a counter which shows how many CG scenes the character has, and how many of them you have unlocked.
- New full body CGs and character sprites for Kurohime.
- After the spy mission with Kurohime in Luolambo (which unlocks her as a vanguard squad leader) and when you unlocked the private beach on the island Amaranthe, a new sparkling icon will appear near Witton on the overview map.
The event will trigger a story with multiple events, which are all started via such a sparkling icon on the overview map. The last step is a yellow island icon above Havaria Port, which triggers a CG scene on the island Amaranthe.
- I fixed a bug which caused the tentacles in the secret prison to appear when you used the CG room to watch the scene of Irinlia and Lace while you're on their good route.
Changed files in this update