Patch 1.0.7

New Patch is here. Thanks to your feedback and insights we have made some improvements. We would like to thank you y’all for your feedback & support. We are happy to see how you discuss the gameplay, the story, and that you are so engaged! 😊 Expect more updates soon!

👉 Please verify your game files after downloading the patch to ensure that the game runs smoothly.

⚙️ Here is a list of improvements and fixes ⚙️

Added an option to return to the portal in teleport mode (for both solo and coop).

Added mouse scroll blocking of player camera zoom, minimap zoom, progress tree zoom, and achievement board when the mouse pointer is outside the game window.

Added VFX that marks the mob on the Execution skill.

Fixed the grass color in the entrances of the Ancient Cave

Improved navigation in Sky Rocks objectives

Fixed an issue where some effects (such as stamina restored by consuming Ancient Curse) would stack multiple times while playing in coop

Fixed a bug when two players with the same weapon could use each other's effects (e.g. Ancient Curse) without destroying them. Now each player has an effect that only the owner can use. This mainly applies to Force and Enigmatic Staff.

Now players can't see effects like Ancient Curse coming from other players. So it's easier to tell which effect a player can use.

Fixed a rare coop bug where sometimes hatchet weapons were not catched properly

In the crafting window, it is no longer possible to switch to other recipes while crafting items.

Fixed a bug where the range unit was missing for some skills

Fixed some parameter errors in skill descriptions.

Ice coop world T3 is temporarily disabled due to a missing battery issue. We will fix it soon.

Fixed an issue where the Execution skill cooldown did not reset when performing an execution.

Fixed the VFX of Shieldbearer’s Amulet skills.

Removed unnecessary Targe Shield passive VFX.

Fixed a bug that permanently applied the effect of damage resistance and healing to the Elder Monkey Bat.

Improved the clarity of the Static Field skill description on T6

That's all for now.

Best,

Gatewalkers Dev Team

