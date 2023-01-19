 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 19 January 2023

Stability Update, January 19th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

We've just released a patch addressing the most common crash bugs and stability issues you've reported to us over the course of the past two weeks. There are no content changes in this patch - only stability fixes. Here's the full log:

The Riftbreaker Stability Update, January 19th, 2023. EXE: 674, DATA: 298 Changelog:
  • Fixed a crash in ActionMapResource system that occurred when trying to read a broken action mapper configuration file.
  • Fixed a crash in DeserializeNodeIntoStruct that occurred randomly.
  • Fixed a crash in RaytracingFramePrepareMeshRenderable that would randomly occur when playing with raytracing enabled.
  • Fixed raytracing thread assignemnts to avoid crash bugs.
  • Tweaked raytracing acceleration node container capacity to reduce crash bugs.
  • Fixed error handling during mod.io service initialization - the game would hang at certain moments during startup if mod.io couldn't initialize properly.
  • Fixed building menu item highlights visibility.
  • Fixed a random crash in TransformSystem caused by buffer reallocation.
  • Fixed an issue that caused movement key rebindings to revert to defaults in certain conditions.

Enjoy!
EXOR Studios

