Hello Riftbreakers!
We've just released a patch addressing the most common crash bugs and stability issues you've reported to us over the course of the past two weeks. There are no content changes in this patch - only stability fixes. Here's the full log:
The Riftbreaker Stability Update, January 19th, 2023. EXE: 674, DATA: 298 Changelog:
- Fixed a crash in ActionMapResource system that occurred when trying to read a broken action mapper configuration file.
- Fixed a crash in DeserializeNodeIntoStruct that occurred randomly.
- Fixed a crash in RaytracingFramePrepareMeshRenderable that would randomly occur when playing with raytracing enabled.
- Fixed raytracing thread assignemnts to avoid crash bugs.
- Tweaked raytracing acceleration node container capacity to reduce crash bugs.
- Fixed error handling during mod.io service initialization - the game would hang at certain moments during startup if mod.io couldn't initialize properly.
- Fixed building menu item highlights visibility.
- Fixed a random crash in TransformSystem caused by buffer reallocation.
- Fixed an issue that caused movement key rebindings to revert to defaults in certain conditions.
Enjoy!
EXOR Studios
Changed files in this update