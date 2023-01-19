Stability Update, January 19th, 2023

Hello Riftbreakers!

We've just released a patch addressing the most common crash bugs and stability issues you've reported to us over the course of the past two weeks. There are no content changes in this patch - only stability fixes. Here's the full log:

Fixed a crash in ActionMapResource system that occurred when trying to read a broken action mapper configuration file.

Fixed a crash in DeserializeNodeIntoStruct that occurred randomly.

Fixed a crash in RaytracingFramePrepareMeshRenderable that would randomly occur when playing with raytracing enabled.

Fixed raytracing thread assignemnts to avoid crash bugs.

Tweaked raytracing acceleration node container capacity to reduce crash bugs.

Fixed error handling during mod.io service initialization - the game would hang at certain moments during startup if mod.io couldn't initialize properly.

Fixed building menu item highlights visibility.

Fixed a random crash in TransformSystem caused by buffer reallocation.

Fixed an issue that caused movement key rebindings to revert to defaults in certain conditions.

Enjoy!

EXOR Studios