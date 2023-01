Share · View all patches · Build 10355766 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

From now on, every boss in the game will have three separate achievements:

Defeat the boss on any difficulty Defeat the boss on Challenging difficulty Defeat the boss on Challenging difficulty without taking any damage

This should reward players for challenging themselves and potentially give the game a slightly higher replay value.

The new achievements have already been added for all existing bosses, and this pattern will continue for future boss fights.