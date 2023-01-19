New Client Build 1.0.10.4

This update is required to play
1.0.10.4 Updates
Changes and Updates
- Extended PVP AI timer to 15s from 10s
- Extended game timers from 30s to 40s for Ranked, 60s for Casual, 120s for Campaign
- Extended disconnect timer to 40s from 30s
- Added flashing turn indicator (Android only, Steam already updated)
- New AI (still going to be tuned A LOT)
- Ninja's health has been reduced 2. 3 was just a bit too good.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Unsummon wasn't returning the unit to your hand
- Fixed an issue where the opponent's level was always 1 in the VS screen
- Fixed an issue where charm was causing the client to lock up
- Fixed an issue where when you saw your opponent's rank it was actually your own rank
Known Issues
- Reconnecting multiple times does strange things
- Potential issue with purchasing things in Brazil
