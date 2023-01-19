 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 19 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.10.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play

1.0.10.4 Updates

Changes and Updates

  • Extended PVP AI timer to 15s from 10s
  • Extended game timers from 30s to 40s for Ranked, 60s for Casual, 120s for Campaign
  • Extended disconnect timer to 40s from 30s
  • Added flashing turn indicator (Android only, Steam already updated)
  • New AI (still going to be tuned A LOT)
  • Ninja's health has been reduced 2. 3 was just a bit too good.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Unsummon wasn't returning the unit to your hand
  • Fixed an issue where the opponent's level was always 1 in the VS screen
  • Fixed an issue where charm was causing the client to lock up
  • Fixed an issue where when you saw your opponent's rank it was actually your own rank

Known Issues

  • Reconnecting multiple times does strange things
  • Potential issue with purchasing things in Brazil

