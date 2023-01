Share · View all patches · Build 10355233 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 07:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Fixing a few small bugs that have been reported.

-Fixed a bug where the keypad in the hospital could be loaded from a checkpoint to be "stuck" locked.

-Fixed a bug with the snowglobe achievement not working sometimes.

-Fixed a bug with the "Nice List" achievement not working sometimes.

That is all for now!

Best,

DangerousBob