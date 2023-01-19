Hey, slugcats!

It is time for me to finally pass Gourmand to you guys. You better take good care of them and keep them well fed. Rain World: Downpour is out now!

Rain World: Downpour features

5 new playable slugcat campaigns

New regions and rooms

Co Op campaign mode

Expedition mode

Challenge mode

Safari mode

Even if you don’t get Downpour, Rain World is receiving a free update for the first time in many years that includes new resources for players and modders of Rain World.

Rain World: Remix features

Steam Workshop

In game mod loader

Russian and Chinese languages

Accessibility options

Bug fixes

Note: If you have modded your files, then Rain World: Remix will not launch. You will need to do a complete reinstall of Rain World. Remove the Rain World folder from Steam. The folder will typically be located in C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Rain World then verify the game files.

Uninstalling the game through Steam does not delete all files and so you must manually delete the Rain World folder and then reinstall through Steam.

One more final note with the launch of Downpour and Remix. We have set up two branches on Steam so if you like to revert back to ver. 1.5 or ver. 1.01 for any reason then you can. Right click Rain World in the library and click properties. Under the “beta” tab, you can select the 1.5 build by selecting “legacy” or select 1.01 build by selecting “legacy” from the drop down menu.

Rain World: Downpour adds so much content to a game beloved by the community. We’ve been very honored to work with such an amazing community to develop Downpour. Again be sure to give thanks to all the amazing community members who worked on developing the DLC. You can view who from the community worked on Downpour here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/312520/view/5507370455348858235?l=english

-Riv Otter