FOG update for 19 January 2023

Balance Update and Bug Fixes

Movement system improved.
Balance update.
Multiplayer improved.
Bug fixes.
Sprint is now automatic.
Enemy AI changes.
Game made more difficult in later stages and easier in early stages.
Changed which weapons enemies use.

