Movement system improved.
Balance update.
Multiplayer improved.
Bug fixes.
Sprint is now automatic.
Enemy AI changes.
Game made more difficult in later stages and easier in early stages.
Changed which weapons enemies use.
FOG update for 19 January 2023
Balance Update and Bug Fixes
Movement system improved.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update