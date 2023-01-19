 Skip to content

Novastella Island update for 19 January 2023

Jan 19, 2023 Update Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when exiting fishing mode.

  • For those who want to play the game with a controller, we've prepared a very rudimentary, very temporary solution for you until we can come up with something better.

Please make sure the controller is connected before starting the game.
Please start the game -> press Shift+TAB -> Controller Configuration (top right corner) -> Current Layout -> COMMUNITY LAYOUTS and find a "Temporary Solution for XXX" layout made by MyLifeForAiur. Please note that we're only able to do this for the XBOX and PS4 controllers at this time.

Again, please note that this is a temporary solution that will allow you to enjoy the game with a somewhat playable configuration and give us more time to come up with native support/Steam Input support.

Thank you for your love and support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096311
