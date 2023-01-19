 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 19 January 2023

Added Monk's exceptional Daiyo set items

Share · View all patches · Build 10354977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

348: Early Access 0.15.8 - January 19, 2022 12:55 AM EST
• Added Monk's exceptional Daiyo set items.
• Fixed a possible bug with certain unique and set items that generate off of the base item Regal Shroud (cloak).

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link