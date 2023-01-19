 Skip to content

Powers of Hex update for 19 January 2023

Metal and Time

Last edited by Wendy

A lot of tweaks to ease off on the difficulty of both the metal and time stages.

Here is the full list of changes:

  • Added small ice block object variant
  • Previous sawblade spawning will cease when respawning at further checkpoints in metal stage
  • Difficulty setting now controls spawning of the first 2 sawblades in metal stage
  • Added kill area to out of bounds right of the first area of time stage
  • Added guarding spikes to right of ladder in second area of time stage
  • Added guarding spike to the top over the gap between second and third area of time stage
  • Added extra guarding solid tiles to top of the second area of time stage
  • Fixed an issue where the eye pucks in the time stage could be killed
  • Eye pucks now use small ice block when frozen
  • Moved an eye puck to the left a bit in the final area of the time stage
  • Fixed camera lock for first spawn area of time stage being off by 1 tile
  • Added an extra column of tiles on the right of the first spawn area in time stage
  • Tiny, horizontal camera jerk no longer occurs for first spawn area of time stage
  • Sawblades in metal stage now use small ice block when frozen
  • Spawn trigger for third sawblade in metal stage moved to past the first ladder
  • Adjusted position for multiple crawlers in time stage
  • Fixed magic icon in hud using the wrong palette on player spawn
  • Fixed magic bars and icon in hud prefab using the wrong material
  • Fixed boss bars in hud prefab using the wrong material
  • Fixed health icon in hud changing to wrong material when changing to basic magic type
  • Eye puck sprite height halved
  • Eye puck size decreased
  • Eye puck collision size decreased
  • Every eye puck position lowered
  • Removed a spike from the final area of the time stage
  • Removed 6th sawblade spawn from metal stage
  • Second sawblade will no longer spawn on normal difficulty in metal stage
  • First and second sawblades will no longer spawn on casual difficulty in metal stage
  • Removed left over yokai tiles from outside the boss room on time stage
  • Removed some crawlers from the first area of time stage
  • Removed excess tiles from above first area of time stage

