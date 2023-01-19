A lot of tweaks to ease off on the difficulty of both the metal and time stages.
Here is the full list of changes:
1674105984
- Added small ice block object variant
- Previous sawblade spawning will cease when respawning at further checkpoints in metal stage
- Difficulty setting now controls spawning of the first 2 sawblades in metal stage
- Added kill area to out of bounds right of the first area of time stage
- Added guarding spikes to right of ladder in second area of time stage
- Added guarding spike to the top over the gap between second and third area of time stage
- Added extra guarding solid tiles to top of the second area of time stage
- Fixed an issue where the eye pucks in the time stage could be killed
- Eye pucks now use small ice block when frozen
- Moved an eye puck to the left a bit in the final area of the time stage
- Fixed camera lock for first spawn area of time stage being off by 1 tile
- Added an extra column of tiles on the right of the first spawn area in time stage
- Tiny, horizontal camera jerk no longer occurs for first spawn area of time stage
- Sawblades in metal stage now use small ice block when frozen
- Spawn trigger for third sawblade in metal stage moved to past the first ladder
- Adjusted position for multiple crawlers in time stage
- Fixed magic icon in hud using the wrong palette on player spawn
- Fixed magic bars and icon in hud prefab using the wrong material
- Fixed boss bars in hud prefab using the wrong material
- Fixed health icon in hud changing to wrong material when changing to basic magic type
- Eye puck sprite height halved
- Eye puck size decreased
- Eye puck collision size decreased
- Every eye puck position lowered
- Removed a spike from the final area of the time stage
- Removed 6th sawblade spawn from metal stage
- Second sawblade will no longer spawn on normal difficulty in metal stage
- First and second sawblades will no longer spawn on casual difficulty in metal stage
- Removed left over yokai tiles from outside the boss room on time stage
- Removed some crawlers from the first area of time stage
- Removed excess tiles from above first area of time stage
Changed files in this update