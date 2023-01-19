Share · View all patches · Build 10354965 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 06:19:26 UTC by Wendy

A lot of tweaks to ease off on the difficulty of both the metal and time stages.

Here is the full list of changes:

Added small ice block object variant

Previous sawblade spawning will cease when respawning at further checkpoints in metal stage

Difficulty setting now controls spawning of the first 2 sawblades in metal stage

Added kill area to out of bounds right of the first area of time stage

Added guarding spikes to right of ladder in second area of time stage

Added guarding spike to the top over the gap between second and third area of time stage

Added extra guarding solid tiles to top of the second area of time stage

Fixed an issue where the eye pucks in the time stage could be killed

Eye pucks now use small ice block when frozen

Moved an eye puck to the left a bit in the final area of the time stage

Fixed camera lock for first spawn area of time stage being off by 1 tile

Added an extra column of tiles on the right of the first spawn area in time stage

Tiny, horizontal camera jerk no longer occurs for first spawn area of time stage

Sawblades in metal stage now use small ice block when frozen

Spawn trigger for third sawblade in metal stage moved to past the first ladder

Adjusted position for multiple crawlers in time stage

Fixed magic icon in hud using the wrong palette on player spawn

Fixed magic bars and icon in hud prefab using the wrong material

Fixed boss bars in hud prefab using the wrong material

Fixed health icon in hud changing to wrong material when changing to basic magic type