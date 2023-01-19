Battle Mode Update 6.1

know it has been a long time in the works but today the new battle system has been added to Trapper: Drug Dealing RPG. The NEW battle system allows you to take up to 4 of your crew members into nail-bitting combat scenarios that put you up against 3 to 6 enemies. You can have your crew members and lackies fight to the death for you while staying out of danger or risk it all and join in on the fun. If you have established a gang you can have your lead enforcer step into battle to crush your foes. Once you have a crackhouse up and running, during robbery attempts you gain control of the crackhouse leader to fight to protect the stash and money. This new system gives you access to all 9 of your potential crew members in ways not yet seen in the Trapper Universe. This update will serve as the foundational piece that spurs tons of decision-making possibilities in future iterations of the game. With this massive update complete future updates are likely to begin to arrive in much more of a timely manner so keep your eyes peeled for update 6.2 where more characters will be added into the equation. Check out the Lathon gaming Youtube channel for video tutorials. If you happen to find any bugs in the new build of the game don't hesitate to post your issues in the new bug forum on the community tab. Road map update will be presented in the next two weeks,,, Stay Tuned Trappers!!!