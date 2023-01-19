20230119 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10354745 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 05:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Added save function: Now exiting and reopening the game while the game is in progress (not in the initial or dead state, and not cheating) will continue the game.

The following will be preserved:

Disk status (mode, size, mine density, etc.)

Board data (mines, opened grids, markers, remaining grids, etc.)

Game state (various stats like score, level, etc.)

Partial achievement status (whether by number: to prevent cheating)

tutorial status

Suspend state (including face state)

Whether to drag

drag grid

additional points

Game time (start time, current time, pause time): under construction, anti-cheat feature removed temporarily

At the same time, the following code is optimized: