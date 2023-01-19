20230119 update

Added save function: Now exiting and reopening the game while the game is in progress (not in the initial or dead state, and not cheating) will continue the game.
The following will be preserved:
- Disk status (mode, size, mine density, etc.)
- Board data (mines, opened grids, markers, remaining grids, etc.)
- Game state (various stats like score, level, etc.)
- Partial achievement status (whether by number: to prevent cheating)
- tutorial status
- Suspend state (including face state)
- Whether to drag
- drag grid
- additional points
- Game time (start time, current time, pause time): under construction, anti-cheat feature removed temporarily
At the same time, the following code is optimized:
- Added code for accessing REG_BINARY
- Modified the relationship between the game state and the paused state
- Change the data that needs to be saved to long instead of bool type
- Move whether drag and drop from steam.cpp to board.cpp
- Move the tutorial judgment to the disk reading part in advance instead of the window reading
- Modified the display logic of the face state, now the face state will not change due to pausing
- Put paused state changing code into paused lines instead of separate
Changed files in this update