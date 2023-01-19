FIXED BUGS
GRENADE SYSTEM HOLD G
NEW BLOOD SYSTEM
RAGDOLL MORE REALISTIC
MORE BALANCE TIME
Project Psycho update for 19 January 2023
GRENADE SYTEM + ULTRA REALISTIC RAGDOLL IMPROVEMENTS +HOTFIXS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
