V0.8.4.P - Improved NPC skill/talent selection, plus random colourful hair/skin!

Hey guys - very small patch today, but I can tell you multiplayer is coming along really well. I have implemented a global leaderboard for players to see their rank. Gladiators can also level up, visit shops etc - so the multiplayer loop is now complete.
All that is left to do is multiplayer bugfixing , some quality of life things for multiplayer and making sure the turns sync up properly, this may take a few weeks.
Cheers, Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios
Patch notes for 0.8.4.P:
--- NEW FEATURES ---
• Head to Head Battle Crest now shows talents/skills for hero and enemy gladiators via an extra button on the crest
• Small chance of NPC gladiators having colourful hair/skin outside of their usual species parameters
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Reduced damage on Throw Weapon to 1.33x regular damage ( instead of 2.5x )
--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• NPC Character classes are now better at choosing appropriate talents / skills based on their class
Changed files in this update