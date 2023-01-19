 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 19 January 2023

V0.8.4.P - Improved NPC skill/talent selection, plus random colourful hair/skin!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey guys - very small patch today, but I can tell you multiplayer is coming along really well. I have implemented a global leaderboard for players to see their rank. Gladiators can also level up, visit shops etc - so the multiplayer loop is now complete.

All that is left to do is multiplayer bugfixing , some quality of life things for multiplayer and making sure the turns sync up properly, this may take a few weeks.

Cheers, Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios

Patch notes for 0.8.4.P:

--- NEW FEATURES ---
• Head to Head Battle Crest now shows talents/skills for hero and enemy gladiators via an extra button on the crest
• Small chance of NPC gladiators having colourful hair/skin outside of their usual species parameters

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Reduced damage on Throw Weapon to 1.33x regular damage ( instead of 2.5x )

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• NPC Character classes are now better at choosing appropriate talents / skills based on their class

